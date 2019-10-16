{{featured_button_text}}

Western Technical College will celebrate Manufacturing Month in Wisconsin with two events from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Lunda Center, 319 N. Seventh St.

Western's Business and Industry Services will host a manufacturing luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., highlighting the partnerships between local school districts and businesses, and showcasing student projects from the area.

After the luncheon, Western's Career Services department and local employers will hold a Manufacturing and Trades Career Fair from 2 to 4 p.m. More than 20 companies, including Trane, Great Lakes Cheese and Multistack, will be on hand to speak about employment opportunities in the manufacturing field.

To register for the luncheon visit eventbrite.com/e/2019-manufacturing-month-luncheon-tickets-65695538123. To learn more about the free and open career fair, visit westerntc.edu/event/manufacturing-career-fair.

