Western Technical College's early childhood education program will host an open house event from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6 in the Coleman Center Room 306, 304 Sixth St. N., La Crosse.
Attendees will learn more about the program, including career and transfer opportunities.
A college adviser will be on hand to help students through the steps of the program acceptance process, as the Early Childhood Education program is accepting students for the Fall 2020 term.
To learn more about the program, call 608-785-9200 or visit westerntc.edu/early-childhood-education.
