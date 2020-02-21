Western Technical College to host screening of 'Voices of the Sea'

Western Technical College will host a screening of “Voices of the Sea” from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, in Room 401 of the Integrated Technology Center, 325 N. Eighth St.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
The free screening is part of the "Make Change Film Series."
“Voices of the Sea” is a 2018 documentary centered on a young mother’s escape from a remote fishing village in Cuba.
A brief discussion of the film will follow.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Emily Pyrek
Reporter
Emily Pyrek covers health, human interest stories and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at 608-791-8424.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.