Western Technical College to host screening of 'Voices of the Sea'
Western Technical College will host a screening of “Voices of the Sea” from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, in Room 401 of the Integrated Technology Center, 325 N. Eighth St.

The free screening is part of the "Make Change Film Series." 

“Voices of the Sea” is a 2018 documentary centered on a young mother’s escape from a remote fishing village in Cuba.

A brief discussion of the film will follow.

