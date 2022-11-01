Western Technical College, UW-La Crosse sign transfer agreements

Officials with Western Technical College and UW-La Crosse have formally signed a number of transfer agreements for students in Western’s new Associate of Arts program.

Western’s Associate of Arts program launched earlier this year after approval by the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents.

Agreements that were signed include admission to UWL’s Psychology, Exercise and Sport Science (ESS): Exercise Science Pre-Professional Track, and Exercise and Sport Science (ESS): Exercise Science Fitness Track bachelor’s degree programs, as well as several programs in UWL’s College of Business Administration.

“UWL has an outstanding relationship with Western Technical College, and we are always collaborating on ways to offer students in our state and region more flexible options for completing college degrees,” said UWL Chancellor Joe Gow. “These two programs do just that, and they address future state workforce needs as well. We're very grateful to our colleagues at Western for partnering with us on these agreements.”

“This is a tremendous day for education in La Crosse region,” said Western President Roger Stanford. “Providing more transfer opportunities for our students is critical, and UWL is a terrific partner. These agreements help open the doors for more people by making bachelor’s degrees more attainable to more people. This is a big win for the community.”

To learn more information on Western’s Associate of Arts program or its transfer agreements, visit www.westerntc.edu/associate-of-arts or https://www.uwlax.edu/admissions/apply/transfer-student/#tab-credit-transfer