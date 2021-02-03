Western to expand in-person classes during summer term

In response to the local decline in COVID-19 cases, Western Technical College is updating plans for the summer and fall terms.

Currently, the majority of Western classes are being conducted in alternative formats, with the exception of courses in which in-person instruction is necessary. However, the number of classes and services being offered in-person will increase during the summer term, dependent on capacity and proper ventilation. Safety precautions including masking and distancing will continue to be enforced.

Western is also scheduling classes for the fall term with additional face-to-face programming and fewer safety measures, dependent upon local COVID-19 conditions and recommendations. This includes expanded capacity at Western’s Residence Hall, as well as other services at the La Crosse campus.

“We are very excited to begin offering more face-to-face classes and services for students,” said Western president Roger Stanford. “The campus environment is an important part of Western’s essential experience, and our goal is to return as soon as we can and as safely as possible.”

Western’s Summer Term begins Monday, May 10. For more information on Western’s return to campus plan, visit www.westerntc.edu/return-campus.

