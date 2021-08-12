Western to forgive $740,000 in student debt

Western Technical College announced today it will forgive nearly $740,000 in student debt for eligible individuals using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Eligible individuals include students who have outstanding balances from the Spring 2020, Summer 2020, Fall 2020, or Spring 2021 terms.

These 913 individuals will have financial holds removed from their accounts and may be allowed to enroll in further classes.

“COVID-19 created financial hardships for so many in our community, and it impacted how students could attend college,” said Western President Roger Stanford. “We hope this funding allows some of these individuals a path back to their career goals.”

Those eligible will receive a letter in the coming days. Western’s Fall 2021 term begins Tuesday, Sept. 7.

To learn more information on Western’s programs or services, call 608.785.9200 or visit www.westerntc.edu.

