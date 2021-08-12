Western to forgive $740,000 in student debt

Western Technical College announced today it will forgive nearly $740,000 in student debt for eligible individuals using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Eligible individuals include students who have outstanding balances from the Spring 2020, Summer 2020, Fall 2020, or Spring 2021 terms.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
These 913 individuals will have financial holds removed from their accounts and may be allowed to enroll in further classes.
“COVID-19 created financial hardships for so many in our community, and it impacted how students could attend college,” said Western President Roger Stanford. “We hope this funding allows some of these individuals a path back to their career goals.”
Those eligible will receive a letter in the coming days. Western’s Fall 2021 term begins Tuesday, Sept. 7.
To learn more information on Western’s programs or services, call 608.785.9200 or visit
www.westerntc.edu.
In Photos: The Great River Road in Wisconsin and Minnesota
A motorist drives along the Great River Road along I-90 north of La Crescent.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A view of the Mississippi River from I-90 along the Great River Road.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A view of the Mississippi River from I-90 along the Great River Road.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A view of the Mississippi River from Hwy. 61 along the Great River Road.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A boat is seen on the Mississippi River from Hwy. 61 north of La Crescent.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A sign for the Great River Road is seen along I-90 north of La Crescent.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A scenic overlook on the Great River Road along HWY 61 in Minn. offers a view of Perot State Park in Wis. across the Mississippi River.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A scenic overlook on the Great River Road along HWY 61 in Minn. offers a view of Perot State Park in Wis.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
US Lock and Dam 8 in Genoa, Wis. is among the many landmarks that can be seen when traveling the Great River Road.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The vast expanse of the Upper Mississippi River is seen from a scenic outlook above Hwy. 35 north of Genoa.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The vast expanse of the Upper Mississippi River is seen from a scenic outlook above Hwy. 35 north of Genoa.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Bluffs tower over Hwy. 35 along the Great River Road on the outskirts of Stoddard, Wis.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Fisherman on the Mississippi River and bluffs in Minnesota beyond are seen from Hwy. 35 south of La Crosse on the Great River Road.
A sign marks the route for the Great River Road along Hwy. 35 in Stoddard, Wis.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.