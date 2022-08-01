Western to host Back to School Bash

Western Technical College is hosting a family fun Back to School Bash for prospective and current student parents/caretakers on Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 5-7 p.m. at the Cleary Courtyard 333 7th St. N., La Crosse.

The event will feature resources and programs that can help prospective and current student parents/caretakers be successful, including The Parenting Place, Hope Restores, Head Start, and Western’s new single parent learning community. Food, games, and a magic show will also be at the event.

“Western is consistently looking for ways to holistically support students,” said Linh Nguyen, Intercultural Initiatives Coordinate at Western. “We understand that students hold multiple roles in their lives outside of school, like being a parent or caretaker. This event is designed to not only welcome students to the Western community, but their family as well.”

To learn more information on Western’s programs or services, call 608.785.9200 or visit www.westerntc.edu.