Western to host Back to School Bash

Western Technical College is hosting a family fun Back to School Bash for prospective and current student parents/caretakers on Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 5-7 p.m. at the Cleary Courtyard 333 7th St. N., La Crosse.
The event will feature resources and programs that can help prospective and current student parents/caretakers be successful, including The Parenting Place, Hope Restores, Head Start, and Western’s new single parent learning community. Food, games, and a magic show will also be at the event.
“Western is consistently looking for ways to holistically support students,” said Linh Nguyen, Intercultural Initiatives Coordinate at Western. “We understand that students hold multiple roles in their lives outside of school, like being a parent or caretaker. This event is designed to not only welcome students to the Western community, but their family as well.”
To learn more information on Western’s programs or services, call 608.785.9200 or visit
www.westerntc.edu.
COLLECTION: Around the region in photos, videos
The Irish are coming!
Irishfest President Pat Stephens is accompanied by festival mascot, Clancy O’ Coulee Friday during a news conference at Riverside Park. Irishfest runs Aug. 12-14.
WATCH NOW: Irishfest VP, Kathleen Ryan, talks entertainment and more.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Torch Run-main
Carrying the Flame of Hope, Scott Prairie of Onalaska leads the final leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run Friday as a group of runners and bikers arrive at Black River Beach Neighborhood Center. Law enforcement volunteers and community members around the state are raising funds for Special Olympics Wisconsin during the campaign.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Torch Run-secondary
Tyler Shay of Winona, left, and others show their support for participants of the Law Enforcement Torch Run Friday at Black River Neighborhood Center.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
5th Ward Residences
The 5th Ward Residences project, currently being built at the corner of George and St. Cloud streets on La Crosse’s Northside.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
5th Ward Residences
Construction continues on the 5th Ward Residences project Thursday at the corner of George and St. Cloud streets on the Northside of La Crosse. The development will provide 144 apartments and fourteen owner-occupied townhomes.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
5th Ward Residences
The upper floor apartments of the 5th Ward Residences offer views of the adjacent townhomes and the bluffs beyond.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
5th Ward Residences
The 5th Ward Residences are expected to be ready for occupancy this fall.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Lifting kids — and their spirits
Taryn Parent, 6, of West Salem, dunks a basketball with the assistance of Johnny Davis of the Washington Wizards, Wednesday at the pediatric oncology department at Gundersen Health system. Johnny's brother, Wisconsin Badgers basketball player Jordan Davis, right, watches. The Davis brothers had a busy week in La Crosse, hosting basketball camps and volunteering at the Gundersen Health System. Now Johnny will prepare at the basketball court at his home before he heads off to NBA training camp at the end of August. Jordan, meanwhile, will join his Badgers teammates on a 10-day trip to France beginning Aug. 7.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Ace Volleyball Camp
Ace Volleyball Camp participant Hadley Teff receives a serve Wednesday at Holmen High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Ace Volleyball Camp
Ellie Kline, a recent graduate and former standout on the Holmen volleyball team, works with student volleyball players Wednesday at her inaugural Ace Volleyball camp at Holmen High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Ace Volleyball Camp
Ellie Kline, a recent graduate and former volleyball star at Holmen High School, sets up a drill with players at the inaugural Ace Volleyball Camp in the school gymnasium
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Annual Davis Brothers & FoxBall Camp
Campers get a high five from Jonathan Davis.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Annual Davis Brothers & FoxBall Camp
Jonathan Davis works with Sawyer Crowley of Onalaska, 10, Tuesday at the Annual Davis Brothers & FoxBall Camp at Central High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Annual Davis Brothers & FoxBall Camp
Jonathan Davis works with players.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Annual Davis Brothers & FoxBall Camp
Jonathan Davis works with players.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Annual Davis Brothers & FoxBall Camp
A camper wears a Davis Washington Wizards jersey Tuesday at the Annual Davis Brothers & FoxBall Camp at Central High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Working on the fun-damentals
Braxton Panama of La Crosse, 10, left, Jaxon Nelson of Coon Valley, 10, middle, and Nolan Burmeister, 9, of Edgerton, Wis., practice their dribbling skills Tuesday at the Annual Davis Brothers and FoxBall Camp at Central High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Annual Davis Brothers & FoxBall Camp
Jordan Davis gives a five to a player.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Annual Davis Brothers & FoxBall Camp
KIds listen to Jordan Davis answer questions
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Learning the fundamentals
UW Madison basketball player Jordan Davis answers questions Monday at a three-day camp for area boys and girls this week run by him, his brother Johnny, an NBA player, and James Fox, a fundamental skills expert. Jordan instructed the kids on Monday and Johnny worked with them Tuesday.
For more on the event, see story on Page C1.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
WATCH NOW: American Legion Class A State Tournament: Kevin Lendosky strikes out side to seal 12-1 Viroqua victory
WATCH NOW: Dick Leinenkugel and Tony Bugher talk about transferring leadership of the Leinenkugel Brewing Company
WATCH NOW: Irishfest VP, Kathleen Ryan, talks entertainment and more
Dick Leinenkugel and Tony Bugher
Dick Leinenkugel (left) and Tony Bugher (right). After eight years at the helm of Leinenkugel Brewing Company, president Dick Leinenkugel is getting ready to step down. He’ll be handing the reins of the six-generation family company to his nephew, Tony Bugher.
Audrey Korte
What’s on tap?
Upcoming Leinenkugel Beer Company president Tony Bugher said he looks forward to all aspects of the business. But he’s most energized about the new pilot system that's on site at Leinie Lodge. Visitors can see it through the window of the facility.
Audrey Korte
Leinenkugel’s Brewing Facility in Chippewa Falls
Just over the river from Leinie Lodge is the Leinenkugel Brewing Company’s beer-production facility.
Audrey Korte
Leinie Lodge
Leinie Lodge is a premier destination for locals and tourists alike. Visitors can enjoy a pint, or more, go on tours and purchase Leinenkugel merchandise.
Audrey Korte
Leinenkugel’s - a piece of local history
Leinie Lodge is a premier destination for locals and tourists alike. Visitors can enjoy a pint, or more, go on tours and purchase Leinenkugel’s beer and souvenirs. Leinenkugel’s has been around for 155 years.
Audrey Korte
Summer Shandy
Summer Shandy is the number one seasonal craft beer in the United States.
the number one summer seasonal craft beer in the United States — Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy.
Audrey Korte
Family Support Center received a $5,000 check from TDS’ Drew Petersen
The Chippewa Falls Family Support Center was the benefactor of a recent fundraiser hosted by TDS Telecommunications LLC and Leinenkugel Brewing Company. The Family Support Center received a $5,000 check from TDS Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs Drew Petersen at a Leinie Lodge event in Chippewa Falls on Wednesday afternoon.
Audrey Korte
Chippewa Herald
Tony Bugher
Tony Bugher, the next president of Leinenkugel formerly worked at TDS. TDS hosted a joint Family Support Center fundraiser and kick-off celebration for the construction of the new TDS fiber network in Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire at Leinie Lodge on Wednesday.
Audrey Korte
WATCH NOW: Family Support Center benefits from TDS, Leinenkugel event at Leinie Lodge
Mill Bluff State Park
RACHEL MERGEN, Winona Daily News
Mill Bluff State Park
RACHEL MERGEN, Winona Daily News
Mill Bluff State Park
The sun sets over Mill Bluff State Park near Camp Douglas.
RACHEL MERGEN, Winona Daily News
Mill Bluff State Park
RACHEL MERGEN, Winona Daily News
Touring the River Valley: Mill Bluff State Park #2
Touring the River Valley: Mill Bluff State Park #1
Schech's historic mill near Caledonia
Schech's Mill near Caledonia, Minn., in Moonshine Valley, Houston County, was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1977 and at that time was one of three watermills in Minnesota still operating solely with water power, and the only one to have its original millstones. It was built by John Blinn in 1876. The Schlech family from Minneapolis took over the mill in 1887 operating it for several generations. Their products included “Schech’s Best Flour” cornmeal, rye buckwheat, graham flour and whole-wheat cereal, which were sold to stores in Houston and Caledonia. Power for the mill came from three Leffel turbines and one Sampson turbine. The equipment included four run of 22-inch Diamond buhrstones, a roller mill, crusher, sheller, bolters, and related elevators. The concrete dam in 1922 replaced a wooden one. This photo was taken July 9, 2022, from the campground across the creek.
Anita Taylor Doering photo
Bunny meets world
"My first day out of my nest, I'm scared." This bunny was venturing out around our backyard in La Crosse on July 28.
Terry Knutson, La Crosse
Lifting kids and their spirits
Jordan, right, and brother, Jonathan Davis, basketball players with University of Wisconsin and The NBA’s Washington Wizards receptively, greet children Wednesday during a good will visit to the Gundersen Health System pediatric oncology department.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
102-year-old vet from segregated unit honored
Jesse James
State Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona speaks Saturday at Martin A. Treptow's Purple Heart ceremony. He and his staff helped secure the Purple Heart after Treptow's relatives struggled to do so.
Audrey Korte
Russ Wozniak
American Legion commander Russ Wozniak accepted the medals during the Purple Heart ceremony in Bloomer.
Audrey Korte
