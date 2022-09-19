 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Western to host community resource fair in Tomah

Western Technical College is hosting, Western Cares: A Pop-Up Community Resource Fair, on Thursday, Sept. 22, from noon-5 p.m. at Western’s Tomah location, 120 East Milwaukee St.

Building upon the success of Western’s Suits for Success event, where students collect and distribute new and gently used professional clothing for the public, the Resource Fair will house Suits for Success clothing. The event will also have hygiene to-go bags, community resource referrals, affordable healthcare assistance, and raffle prizes.

“Western has done such a tremendous job in bringing these vital resources to the La Crosse and surrounding communities,” said Julie Christensen, Community Based Learning Specialist at Western. “However, we wanted to take this next step to branch out to our regional locations, where the need is still so great.”

The event is free and open to the public. To learn more information on Western’s programs or services, call 608.785.9200 or visit www.westerntc.edu.

