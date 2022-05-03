Western to host event on mental health

Western Technical College is hosting the event, “Mental Health in a Changed World and Workplace” from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at the Lunda Center, 333 N. Seventh St., La Crosse.

The event will be presented by 2021 Miss Minnesota Elle Mark and Western Human Services instructor Keith Lease.

Mark is an honors graduate from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with a bachelor’s degree in Public Health and Community Health Education. She travels the area promoting the “5 Healthy Habits of Emotion Well-Being” on behalf of the Campaign to Change Direction. Her message encourages individuals to take mental health as seriously as physical health.

Lease is a respected instructor and mental health expert in the region. In this session, Lease will reinforce Mark’s message about emotional well-being and explore the employer’s role in supporting its workforce during what is being called a mental health crisis.

The event is open to the public. The cost to attend is $35 per person, which includes lunch.

To learn more information on Western’s programs or services, call 608.785.9200 or visit www.westerntc.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0