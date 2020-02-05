Western to host FCCLA regional STARS competition

Western Technical College will host a regional competition of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America organization from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 7 at Western's Lunda Center, 319 Seventh St. N., La Crosse.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FCCLA is a career and technical student organization for young men and women in family and consumer sciences education in public and private schools.

The competition is a Students Taking Action with Recognition event in which members demonstrate their skills in areas such as culinary arts, public speaking, entrepreneurship, community service projects, hospitality and parliamentary procedure.

About 250 students from 16 school districts will attend, as well as 20 advisers and educators and 40 evaluators from local businesses and industries. The judges for the event are community members and professionals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.