Western to host job search virtual event

Western Technical College’s Alumni Association is hosting, “Ready, Set, Go – Get that Job!” from noon-1 p.m. via Zoom. Tuesday, Feb. 8, and Feb. 15.

Both webinars will feature a number of segments designed to help attendees become more familiar with the job search and application process. Topics include resumes, cover letters, social media, and interviews. Both events will also include presentations from community organizations on the hiring process.

Attendees can attend one or both of the sessions. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Stephanie Knutson at KnutsonS@westerntc.edu or visit https://www.westerntc.edu/get-that-job.

Zoom link for Feb. 8 event: https://bit.ly/3L5fa2M

Zoom link for Feb. 15 event: https://bit.ly/32W2slM

