Western to host Suits for Success, Career Fair at Lunda Center

Western Technical College is hosting a series of events on Thursday, March 17 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Lunda Center, 333 7th St. N., La Crosse.

Western’s annual Suits for Success, which offers free, gently used professional clothing, will be open to the public. The event will offer suits, blouses, sweaters, dresses, and dress shoes. Individuals will also have the ability to have a professional headshot taken, and Western’s Career Services will be on hand to offer job assistance.

Western’s Part-Time, Internship, and Volunteer Career Fair will also be open to the public that day. Twenty-one employers, including Altra Family Credit Union, Festival Foods, and Kwik Trip will be on hand to connect with students about potential job opportunities.

To learn more information on Western’s programs or services, call 608.785.9200 or visit www.westerntc.edu.

