Western to host virtual sustainability chat
Western Technical College’s Sustainability Institute will host a virtual chat featuring locally owned GoMacro via Zoom at 2 p.m. Sept. 30.

The event will highlight the company’s efforts on using plant-based ingredients that are from organic, non-GMO certified growers who use sustainable farming practices.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. To register for the event, visit www.sustaininstitute.com.

