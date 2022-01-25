Western to offer Law Enforcement Academy

Western Technical College will offer a 720-Hour State Certified Basic Recruit Academy for persons seeking Wisconsin Law Enforcement certification.

This classroom and scenario-based instruction is set to run Monday- Friday, June 6-Oct. 7 at the Sparta Public Safety Training Center, 11177 County Road A.

Potential recruits must fill out a pre-service or employed application packet. A detailed application process is required for pre-service candidates, including interviews and background checks before admission to the academy.

Candidates must have 60 college credits or be employed by a sponsoring agency. In addition, recruits must be able to perform all physical activities related to areas of the curriculum and physical fitness testing.

The tuition cost for the academy is $5,000. Other expenses for the academy may include the textbook/mask for the CPR topic, uniform clothing, and printing costs for student manuals for the topics in the academy. To apply, contact Sheila Schendel at schendels@westerntc.edu or 608-789-4747 for information and application forms. Applications are currently being accepted.

