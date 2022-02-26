Western to offer student-run computer help desk

Western Technical College Computer Support Specialist students will be offering a technology support help desk for the community from March 7 to April 8. Services will be available online, over the phone, or in person in room 219 of the Business Education Center, 744 Badger St., La Crosse. The support desk will run on Tuesdays from 2 to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Students can assist with computer software training, hardware support, and general troubleshooting. The help desk is part of Western’s community engagement program, which takes credit courses and uses them to address and solve community needs.

“This program is not only helping the students learn, it is also helping the public,” said Cindy Prindle, the instructor for the classes. “It teaches our students how to become leaders in our community.”

If interested in visiting the help desk in person, walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. Community members may park in Western lot H or visitor parking spots for free during help desk hours. Interested individuals can make an appointment or seek technology assistance by calling 608.785.9900, emailing studenthelp@westerntc.edu., or visit www.studenthelp.westerntc.edu/portal.

To learn more information on Western’s programs or services, call 608.785.9200 or visit www.westerntc.edu.

