Western Wisconsin gets $740,000 from feds for flood-mitigation efforts

Area businesses could soon be moved to higher ground, where floodwaters — in theory — cannot touch them.

The Mississippi River Regional Planning Commission has received a $740,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to create an economic recovery and resiliency plan for four flood-ravaged communities: Ontario, Readstown, Viola and La Farge.

Dave Bonifas, the commission’s director, said the funding will be used to study the planned relocation of businesses and other key infrastructure in those communities — this after Gays Mills went through a similar process several years ago.

The $740,000 from the federal government will be matched with $185,000 in local investment.

“We want to do a relocation similar to Gays Mills — develop a plan where we can move those buildings out of the floodplain while still keeping them in the community,” Bonifas said. Ontario, Readstown, Viola and La Farge are receiving attention, he added, because they have been hit particularly hard by late-summer storms and flooding in recent years.