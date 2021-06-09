Western Wisconsin to see gypsy moth aerial treatments in late June

Yellow, low-flying planes will frequent parts of Western Wisconsin later this month, part of aerial treatments for the invasive gypsy moth.

Crawford, Douglas, Dunn, Grant, Iowa, La Crosse, Rusk, Trempealeau and Vernon counties will all receive the treatment, which will be applied in the early mornings beginning in late June and into mid-July.

The planes will specifically distribute an "organic, biodegradable mating disruptor," which will target adult male moths rather than the caterpillars targeted in treatments this spring.

Gypsy moths have been present in the region for several years, and cause damage to tree and plant foliage, with the potential of killing trees. Airborne ristles from the skin shed by their caterpillars can also cause irritation to the eyes, skin and respiratory systems in humans.

The treatment is a joint effort between the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protections and the U.S. Forest Service, and the treatment poses no health risks to humans, and no adverse effects have been reported.