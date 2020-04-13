Western Wisconsin tourism in good standings to bounce back after pandemic

As the state grapples with large hits to tourism revenue, optimism remains intact for the Driftless region and other less populated areas to bounce back quickly, the state tourism director said Monday.
As communities transition out of isolation, localized and rural tourism should see positive impacts, Sara Meaney, the state's tourism secretary-designee, said.
"The smaller communities that are full of unique places to visit and things to see and things to eat are going to play an important role," she said.
The state has already lost about $631 million in travel spending in just the last four weeks, according to a national report.
In western Wisconsin, communities are smaller, less dense and more rural than other parts of the state. La Crosse is in the top 10 of tourism for the state.
And the area has made large strides in drawing people to its communities over the years, with popular music festivals like Eaux Claires or Ashley for the Arts or Larryfest, to hot foodie destinations like the Driftless Cafe and Kickapoo Coffee, and fine-tuned outdoor recreation through its bluffs and valleys.
So for these communities, seeing that lost revenue may seem like a huge step back.
And major tourism sectors for the region will see a big hit for the time being, as outdoor recreational activities are limited, art and entertainment events are up in the air, and restaurants and bars rearrange their business models.
But Meaney said she thinks it is also a chance for the region to get a step ahead.
Even as 40 state parks closed last week, many in the South and Northwest regions of the state remained open, due to distance and population, including Perrot and Wildcat Mountain state parks.
And although revenue is still being lost, because of waived admittance fees, it will be part of the allure to the area and state once things reopen, Meaney said.
"Outdoor recreation in Wisconsin is a major driver of visitors to the state," she said.
"That is still likely to be the case, knowing the outdoors," she said, noting that more people are turning to seek outdoor recreation now, especially.
"Because people really need this. Not just for their bodies, but for their minds."
And while uncertainty is mounting about how this pandemic will play out into the summer, she said that larger events like music festivals and fairs are holding onto optimism as well, many of them simply postponing rather than cancelling.
Wisconsin is also poised to bounce back powerfully in the food and beverage industry, Meaney said.
"Wisconsin's agriculture heritage positions us really uniquely," Meaney said of the allure of farm-to-table and locally sourced eateries.
And she added that the way many local restaurants and bars have had to "reinvent themselves" has shown the resiliency of the industry.
"I think it's been a wonderful indicator of the ingenuity, and creativeness of the food and restaurant scene in Wisconsin," Meaney said.
And the Driftless region will reap those benefits, as well, with popular foodie destinations in the region that can "really underscore what is different and special and fresh of the experience in Wisconsin."
In general, tourism will begin to turn toward smaller communities and localize, and smaller businesses will see more support in response to the pandemic, Meaney said.
And leading up to this unforeseen hurdle, the state tourism was "as busy as ever," Meaney said, seeing $26.6 billion in tourism dollars in 2018 and the strongest year for tourism in a decade last year.
"Having that strength as our base going into a challenge like this is something we shouldn't underestimate," Meaney said.
In December, 2019, Meaney wrote a column for the Tribune highlighting that the region should be optimistic for the path the tourism sector was headed. Just five months later, she said that hasn't changed.
"There is still reason for optimism," she said.
"It's hard to predict early how this is going to play out," she added. "And as a result, many of the things we are all familiar with and sort of the patterns of the changes for the season, may look quite different for quite some time."
"But I think what it will mean is that many of our communities will need to focus within our communities like we haven't before," she continued.
She said that more rural areas could now be set up to reap plenty of benefits in the wake of the pandemic. National reports indicate more tourists will begin traveling by car rather than plane in the wake of the pandemic, and that site traffic to the Travel Wisconsin travel guide has increased ever since.
And it's a shift that the state was already preparing for, Meaney added, causing the bureau to lean into the messaging even harder now, to prepare communities to restart quickly and efficiently when the time comes.
"Support local to help those businesses get to the other side," she said, "but also, dream now and travel later, so that we stay relevant to people when they think about what is available to them."
The group has launched online campaigns to keep people "dreaming" of traveling around Wisconsin, with things like a statewide Fish Fry Faceoff, where Wisconsinites nominate a restaurant that serves their favorite iconic Friday night meal, until a winner is chosen.
They've also launched the #HowWiHelp social media campaign that highlights the "helpers" in the community, like essential workers, food pantries, signs of hope in people's windows and yards, mask makers and more, emphasizing "reasons to stay inspired, reasons to plan, reasons to dream about when things will be safe to travel again."
It remains unclear when communities in the area will be able to canoe down the Kickapoo River again, or attend a music festival in Eau Claire, or sit down at a local farm-to-table, or bike along the Great River State Trail.
But the signs are showing that the Driftless region should remain optimistic for what the other side of this will look like.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.