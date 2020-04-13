Western Wisconsin tourism in good standings to bounce back after pandemic

"There is still reason for optimism," she said.

"It's hard to predict early how this is going to play out," she added. "And as a result, many of the things we are all familiar with and sort of the patterns of the changes for the season, may look quite different for quite some time."

"But I think what it will mean is that many of our communities will need to focus within our communities like we haven't before," she continued.

She said that more rural areas could now be set up to reap plenty of benefits in the wake of the pandemic. National reports indicate more tourists will begin traveling by car rather than plane in the wake of the pandemic, and that site traffic to the Travel Wisconsin travel guide has increased ever since.

And it's a shift that the state was already preparing for, Meaney added, causing the bureau to lean into the messaging even harder now, to prepare communities to restart quickly and efficiently when the time comes.

"Support local to help those businesses get to the other side," she said, "but also, dream now and travel later, so that we stay relevant to people when they think about what is available to them."