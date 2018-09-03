By 2022, the Bureau of Labor Statistics anticipates nearly 32 percent of individuals age 65 to 74 will still be working. But for many mature individuals, simply finding work is the greatest obstacle.
Whether due to an outdated skill set, higher wage expectations or simply age bias, workers in their 40s and beyond spend longer times being unemployed than their younger counterparts, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. For those who are struggling to find or keep employment in their later years, the Western Wisconsin Workforce Development Center offers myriad services and programs, free of charge.
“Our job center staff do not see age as an obstacle,” said Kathleen Olson, Western district director for Wisconsin Job Service. “They see it as an opportunity for more experienced workers to turn a perceived negative into an opportunity to effectively market their experience and knowledge, without undermining themselves in a competitive job market.”
The Workforce Development Center served 16,883 individuals in La Crosse, and 2,174 in Tomah, from July 2017 through June 2018, helping both new and seasoned workers find meaningful employment in their community. Many more utilize the Job Service Call Center and Job Center of Wisconsin online services. Web based resources include WISCareers, Career Cruising, CareerOneStop and Skill Explorer, and WDC hosts job fairs annually.
Onsite, staff help job seekers with filling out job applications, writing resumes and cover letters that effectively communicate their abilities and accomplishments and preparing for interviews. Those new to certain technology and social media are walked through digital job search strategies, including LinkedIn, and the WDC provides labor market information to help job seekers set realistic employment goals. By helping job seekers identify their transferable skills or competencies, and providing training to update their skill set, WDC programs ensure they are able to adapt to changes in the industries. Classes on networking, financial literacy and financial coaching and basic computer skills are offered regularly.
“More mature job seekers often times have the experience, but lack the formal credentials and/or education that businesses sometimes require, which could be an obstacle,” Olson said.
Services designed for those 55 and older include Wisconsin Senior Employment, which offers paid work and skill-building experiences, and the Foster Grandparent Program, a tutoring opportunity with a stipend. Programs or referrals to other services are available for individuals with potential employment barriers, including disabilities, poverty or criminal offenses. “Strategies for the 40+ Job Seeker” and “Generations in the Workplace” are formulated specifically for middle age prospective employees. The former helps job seekers contradict ageist stereotypes, highlighting their valuable traits and knowledge and reworking their resumes to attract current employers. The latter talks through potential conflicts with bosses or coworkers of a different generation, from management methods to work ethic, and how to broach them.
Prospective employees of all ages can benefit from brushing up on basic etiquette and communication skills through the WDC’s mock interviews and “Dress for Success” course on proper work attire and body language.
The Workforce Development Center also advocates on behalf of its patrons, discussing with employers “the positive benefits of having an age-diverse workplace, and the benefits that older workers can bring to their business,” Olson says.
Most of all, Olson says, “We offer encouragement and hope to those who struggle to regain the dignity and independence that comes with suitable work.”
For more information on the Western Wisconsin Workforce Development Center and a program schedule, visit http://www.wisconsinjobcenter.org.
The 2018 Coulee Region Job Fair will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20 at the Onalaska Omni Center.