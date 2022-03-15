WFU vice president says farmers benefiting from higher commodity prices

Wisconsin dairy and corn and soybean farmers have been benefiting from higher commodity prices, which continue as farmers prepare for spring planting, says Wisconsin Farmers Union Vice President Darin Von Ruden of rural Westby.

He and his wife, JoAnn, and their son, Brett, have about 120 cattle on their beef and organic dairy farm, including about 50 milking cows. They also raise corn, barley and alfalfa, all as feed for the cattle. The Von Rudens own 230 acres and rent another 125 acres.

“In talking with farmers, I think overall that dairy (farmers) had an average year” last year, Von Ruden said in an interview in early February on his farm. “I talked with some who had been struggling.

“Some of the government payments that came out last year helped get them over the top and to be able to actually make a few dollars,” Von Ruden said. “So that was a positive sign, although we’d like to receive (income) from the marketplace versus getting a subsidy from the government.”

With current milk prices, Von Ruden said, “It looks like they’ll at least be up to cost-of-production levels. But what will input costs look like?”

Von Ruden noted that corn and soybeans are inputs for the dairy industry, and prices of those two commodities have gone up. “If corn and soybean farmers are doing good, it usually means that dairy farmers are struggling a little bit,” Von Ruden said.

The biggest concern for corn and soybean farmers probably is the rising cost of fertilizer, he said. “Fertilizer prices have been on a steady increase over the last six or seven months or so.”

“It’s been nice having a price that’s covering your costs anyway,” Von Ruden said of the prices that corn and soybean farmers have seen for their commodities. “Overall, it certainly is going to help pay down the debt from the previous six or seven years” of lower prices. “But it’s going to take another two or three years of (good) prices for corn and soybeans to really get back to an even playing field.”

The outlook for beef and pork producers isn’t quite as bright, partly because of higher costs for the corn and soybeans used for livestock feed.

Von Ruden is optimistic about the outlook for his family’s farming operation in 2022. “Right now everything is looking good,” he said. “We had decent moisture going into last fall, and we’ve had snowfall” in the winter.

“The forecast (for Wisconsin weather) is for somewhat average rainfall,” Von Ruden said. “So hopefully that will help with getting the crops in the ground and getting them growing. Probably the biggest concern that most farmers have right now is input costs.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0