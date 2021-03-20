WHA 2020 Health Care Workforce Report reflects burden of COVID-19

The Wisconsin Hospital Association’s 2020 Health Care Workforce Report reveals a shortage of staff and the highlights the strain the coronavirus pandemic has put on “overburdened” employees.
Released last week, the 17th annual WHA report underscores the impact COVID-19 has had on medical centers, which are facing vacancies in both entry level and advanced level positions at a time when care providers are in greater need than ever.
Along with providing COVID-19 testing and treating hospitalized COVID patients, facilities were still performing surgeries, delivering babies, tending to injuries, caring for those with diseases and seeing patients for basic care — save for the brief delaying of elective appointments as a precaution and to conserve PPE and staff.
In Wisconsin, over 571,000 persons have tested positive for COVID-19, around 27,000 have been hospitalized and deaths have surpassed 6,550. In La Crosse County, over 415 coronavirus patients have required hospitalization, and 80 have died from the virus. As a result, COVID-19 units overflowed, PPE at times was of limited supply and hospital staff became drained physically, mentally and emotionally. Wearing goggles, masks and gowns for long hours, some went without eating for extended periods of time, as a break meant changing in and out of cumbersome gear, and they felt the toll of seeing people suffer as they filled the role of support persons as visitors were largely disallowed.
Unfilled hospital positions compounded the issue in many areas of the state. According to the WHA report, nursing assistants, practical nurses and technicians were of greater need than available, as were advanced clinicians. Simultaneously, the “silver tsunami,” as the rising population of baby boomers is referred to, has increased appointment and health care demand. In tandem, retirements of health care workers are disproportionate relative to new workers in the field, the WHA notes.
“This year’s report shows the continued impact of an aging population on the state’s health care workforce. This, combined with the overwhelming effects of a global pandemic, creates an urgency for solutions to maintain the resilient workforce needed to sustain Wisconsin’s high-quality health care,” says WHA president and CEO Eric Borgerding. “Wisconsin’s health care quality isn’t just happenstance. It requires a dedicated and skilled workforce, smart use of technology and regulatory and licensing reforms that help us make the best and safest use of both.”
Jason Fratzke, chief nursing officer at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, speaks on key points in the WHA 2020 Health Care Workforce Report:
Entry-level position shortages
In the WHA report, it is stated that “nursing homes struggled to keep beds open for hospital discharges amid outbreaks and (faced) the inability to find or retain nursing assistants. This resulted in an already over-taxed hospital workforce being required to care for more patients.” In addition, “New shortages in nursing staff and respiratory therapy were created as hospitals were leaned on as never before to take on more and more patients while also shoring up local testing and tracing efforts.”
Attracting candidates for entry level jobs, and the retention of those employees, is an ongoing issue, Fratzke says. As such, amid the pandemic those with higher degrees or positions were taking on roles for which they were over qualified to fill in gaps.
Entry level positions are “probably the most challenging” to fill, Fratzke says, as qualifying individuals may also be candidates for jobs at numerous local entities.
But a shortage doesn’t mean work went undone at Mayo. Rather, individuals were working longer hours or taking on more duties, including those outside their normal job description.
In effort to help attract these hires, Fratzke says Mayo has partnerships and ongoing conversations with local higher education institutions to help make graduating students aware of open positions that fit their qualifications.
The ‘silver tsunami’
Per the report, by 2032 the U.S. population of those 65 and older is estimated to increase by 48%, with the percentage rising to 75.3% for those 75 and older. Some 80% of older individuals have at least one chronic health condition, and 50% at least two. In Wisconsin, by 2030 all counties are projected to have at least 20% of the population age 60 and older.
During the pandemic, elderly individuals have been the most susceptible to severe cases of COVID-19 and resulting deaths.
Mayo, Fratzke says, is prepared to see an influx of patients in the senior and elderly demographics, and locally this expanding population has not proven a concern in terms of capacity and ability to provide prompt and adequate care.
Toll on health care workers
During the pandemic we “learned the very real physical, mental and emotional toll that prolonged stress on our health care system and its overburdened workforce can take,” the WHA says. “The extraordinary strain that COVID-19 placed on all aspects of health care in Wisconsin over the past year is impossible to quantify. Still, we must acknowledge and celebrate heroic responses that saved lives and curtailed virus spread, while also recognizing the limitations of available space, people, time, energy and responsibility within hospitals forced to bear the brunt of a public health response to an unprecedented health crisis.”
Fratzke says at Mayo there was indeed an impact on staff. The “donning and doffing” of layers of PPE “is stressful and time consuming — it wears you out.” Employees worried about bringing the virus home to loved ones, and many spent fewer hours with their families as their work hours increased. The hospital, Fratzke says, did its best to rotate shifts to “help spread out that additional burden.”
Telemedicine
While Mayo and Gundersen had been advancing their telemedicine services in the digital age, the pandemic fast tracked virtual visits. In the 2019-2020 budget, Governor Tony Evers, the Joint Finance Committee and Wisconsin’s Legislature passed the WHA’s proposed health care policy to allow for remote patient monitoring and provider-to-provider consultation. Nationwide, over 10 million Medicare beneficiaries have used telehealth since early March, versus around 13,000 weekly appointments pre-pandemic.
State and federal policymakers, the WHA says, “made the rapid increase in utilization of telemedicine possible as they created flexibility to help providers and patients complete care at a safe distance and without expending crucial PPE resources.”
As patients age and have mobility issues, or no longer drive, telemedicine can be of great service, Fratzke says, though whether those patients have access to technology is an issue.
Video and phone visits will continue to increase among all age groups, Fratzke says, and other models of care will likely emerge. Virtual visits can eliminate travel and waiting room time, and save those who live a long distance from the facility from having to take hours off of work. In addition to a visual assessment, providers can check and monitor vital signs on a virtual level.
Regulatory burdens
Primary care physicians, the WHA says, spend over half their work day on electronic health records (EHRs), billing and data submission requirements. Regulations are intended to ensure high quality, safe patient care, but “not all the rules improve care, and all of them require time and action by our health care workforce. Patients have less time with their caregivers and must navigate unnecessary hurdles to receive care amidst a growing regulatory morass. Regulatory compliance is a major drain on the health care workforce.
Says Ann Zenk, WHA Senior Vice President of Workforce and Clinical Practice, “COVID-19 magnified the need for Wisconsin to carefully target growth to the professions most in demand, and to use those professionals to the full extent of their education, training and experience. We must also provide the health care workforce with technology tailored to clinical need, not weighed down by regulatory requirements.”
“Our burden is often around documentation pieces, things you do behind the scenes,” Fratzke says, noting nurses often spend half their time on this, leaving only 50% of their hours for patient interaction and care.
COVID has lifted some restrictions, at least briefly, Fratzke says, such as the ability to provide telemedicine to patients in neighboring states, even if the provider is only licensed in one state.
“We needed to do things differently during COVID and my hope is (health care regulators) realize we still provided outstanding, safe patient care despite some of those regulatory components being lifted temporarily, and that we learn that was a good thing and it’s not something to be worried about — it actually improves patient care,” Fratzke says.
In accordance with the report, the WHA advises health care organizations, educators and policy makers pursue the following strategies:
- Build public-private partnerships to “Grow Our Own” Wisconsin health care workforce.
- Break down barriers to top-of-skill practice.
- Bolster acceptance and utilization of telemedicine and technology.
- Reduce regulatory burden and increase regulatory flexibility.
- Support care in the best setting — inpatient, outpatient or post-acute.
