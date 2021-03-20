WHA 2020 Health Care Workforce Report reflects burden of COVID-19

Mayo, Fratzke says, is prepared to see an influx of patients in the senior and elderly demographics, and locally this expanding population has not proven a concern in terms of capacity and ability to provide prompt and adequate care.

Toll on health care workers

During the pandemic we “learned the very real physical, mental and emotional toll that prolonged stress on our health care system and its overburdened workforce can take,” the WHA says. “The extraordinary strain that COVID-19 placed on all aspects of health care in Wisconsin over the past year is impossible to quantify. Still, we must acknowledge and celebrate heroic responses that saved lives and curtailed virus spread, while also recognizing the limitations of available space, people, time, energy and responsibility within hospitals forced to bear the brunt of a public health response to an unprecedented health crisis.”

Fratzke says at Mayo there was indeed an impact on staff. The “donning and doffing” of layers of PPE “is stressful and time consuming — it wears you out.” Employees worried about bringing the virus home to loved ones, and many spent fewer hours with their families as their work hours increased. The hospital, Fratzke says, did its best to rotate shifts to “help spread out that additional burden.”

Telemedicine