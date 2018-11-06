In 2016, Wisconsin was part of a supposed blue wall that Democrat Hillary Clinton pinned her presidential hopes on. Donald Trump blasted through that blue wall and was elected president.
Today Scott Walker and a the majority Republicans in the Wisconsin Senate will see whether they can withstand a blue wave that the two-term Republican governor started warning about last winter.
Walker faces Democrat Tony Evers, the state superintendent of public instruction running in his first partisan election, in a neck-and-neck gubernatorial race that has gained national attention.
Also on the ballot, Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin faces Republican Leah Vukmir; Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel squares off against Democratic attorney Josh Kaul; Democrat Randy Bryce faces Republican Bryan Steil in the race to replace House Speaker Paul Ryan in southeastern Wisconsin, while Democrat Ron Kind pursues a 12th term in the House against Republican Steve Toft in western Wisconsin’s 3rd District; and Republican control of the Wisconsin Senate is up for grabs with races all across the state.
In the 31st Senate District, the Green Party’s Aaron Camacho, Republican Mel Pittman and Democrat Jeff Smith are competing for the seat held by three-term incumbent Kathleen Vinehout, who finished fourth in the Democratic primary for governor.
Area Assembly races include Democrat Paul Buhr vs. Republican Loren Oldenburg in the 96th District, which extends across Monroe, Vernon and Crawford counties, in a race to determine who succeeds seven-term Republican incumbent Lee Nerison. Republican Albert Rohland is challenging incumbent Democrat Steve Doyles, who has held the 94th District seat since winning a special election in 2011. In the 92nd District, Democrat Rob Grover is challenging Republican incumbent Treig Pronschinske. And Republican Nancy Vandermeer is defending the 70th Assembly District seat against Democrat Cari Fay.
La Crosse County voters will weight in on a multiple-part advisory referendum about how they want to pay for road repair and reconstruction, along with an advisory vote on legalizing marijuana.
Voters in four La Crosse County school districts — Bangor, Holmen, Onalaska and West Salem — will decide whether to allow their district to exceed state revenue limits. Voters will decide whether to bond for $23.5 millions to remodel and add onto Holmen High School.
In Vernon County, Viroqua School District voters decide the fate of a $36.8 million plan to renovate and add onto schools.
Republican Jeffrey Wolf is running unopposed to replace La Crosse County Sheriff Steve Helgeson, and by the end of the evening, voters in Monroe and Trempealeau counties will have chosen replacements for sheriffs who chose not to run.
La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer recommends voters visit www.myvote.wi.gov to determine their registration status and learn find exactly what is on the ballot in their precinct. Voters may register at the polls. State-approved ID is required, but voters without ID may cast provisional ballots.
“It appears voters are fired up this election, and we saw an increase in the number of voters that voted absentee as compared to the last gubernatorial election,” Dankmeyer said.
In Trempealeau County, Republican Rick Niemeier takes on Democrat John Sacia in a recall election that saw Sacia bump Democratic incumbent Taavi McMahon bumped of the ballot in the primary.
There’s a lot on the ballot in Minnesota, too. There’s a race for an open governor’s seat, several hotly contested congressional seats — including the 1st District just across the Mississippi River from La Crosse — and a controversial race for attorney general. And both U.S. Senate seats are being contested.
In the 1st Congressional District race, Republican Jim Hagedorn is facing Iraq War veteran and former Department of Defense official Dan Feehan in an election that’s drawn tons of interest and money from outside groups either hoping to keep it blue or flip it red.
The winner will succeed DFLer Tim Walz, who is running for governor against Jeff Johnson. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, both DFLers, lead in the polls against Republican challengers Jim Newberger and Karin Housley, respectively, but the Smith-Housley race is tightening up.
Keith Ellison, dogged by allegations of physical abuse from a former girlfriend, is hoping to keep the DFL’s four-decade hold on the attorney general’s office by holding off Republican Doug Wardlow.
And in District 28B, incumbent Republican Greg Davids faces Democrat Thomas Trehus.
