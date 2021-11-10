'What did I lose two legs for?' Wisconsin veterans not ready to move on from Afghanistan

Jason Church wasn’t sure how he’d feel this Veterans Day.

A combat veteran and Milwaukee resident, Church lost both of his legs from the knee down after he was hit by an improvised bomb in Afghanistan in 2012. Two months after the U.S. pulled out of that war, Church is experiencing a mix of affection for those he served with and anger over the way the conflict ended.

“It was very difficult to see what happened in Afghanistan, and then to really understand how that not only affected me but my fellow veterans,” Church said. “A lot of us ended up asking the question of why was I there? What was I there for if we were willing to just pull out in an instant? What purpose was my sacrifice for?

“What did I lose two legs for?”

The messy evacuation of Afghanistan, including the deaths of 13 American service members and the evacuation of 130,000 people in the final days, left many veterans disillusioned — as has the speed with which the public appears to have largely moved on from the conflict.

“It’s not the cool thing trending on the internet or on the nightly news. It’s totally forgotten about,” veteran Ilene Henderson said of Afghanistan, where she was deployed in the early 2000s. “We’re still working to get people out. It hasn’t stopped.”

Baraboo resident and Iraq combat veteran Eric Pizer has been thinking about the Afghans who fell to their deaths after clinging to U.S. jets during the evacuation, the Americans who died helping people escape, and how the country so many Americans bled for is now “in chaos” after being overrun by the Taliban.

“It feels like it was a gigantic waste of time, lives and money,” Pizer said of the war in Afghanistan. He blames President Joe Biden, who ended the war but “did everything wrong” and “lost lives in the process.”

“I think I speak on (behalf of) a greater portion of veterans when I say that we’re all pretty mad about everything that happened,” Pizer said.

Despite their frustrations, local veterans said they are proud of what they were able to accomplish.

For one thing, Church said, there have been no more terrorist attacks in the U.S. originating from Afghanistan. Another is that millions of Afghans had an opportunity for a better life, though much of that work has now been undone since the Taliban is now back in power.

One lesson the country learned is that the U.S. needs to have a “clear-cut intention” when it goes to war, Church said. That purpose evolved over the years, Church said, from eliminating Afghanistan as a haven for terrorists to nation-building, restoring the country’s civil society and attempting to win over the public’s support.

By many accounts, that strategy helped fuel corruption in the country and failed to rout the Taliban, who found refuge in neighboring Pakistan, a U.S. ally. Other tactics like relying on special forces units and drone warfare often killed civilians, undermining the United States’ stated goals of protecting the population.

Though U.S. public opinion never turned against the war in Afghanistan as it had in Iraq in the mid-2000s, the conflict has helped entrench anti-interventionist views, said Jon Pevehouse, a political science professor at UW-Madison.

“It certainly has made (the public) completely unfavorable toward interventions to create democracy or even unseat governments,” Pevehouse said. “I think history will look back and say, ‘Yes, we could have given it a bigger try,’ but the checks would have had to been even larger, the deployments even larger. It would have been hard to imagine the political support for that.”

‘Cost of war’

Over 20 years, Church said, “there’s a lot of blood, a lot of sweat and a lot of money spent over there.”

The mental health of veterans who returned home from the conflict will also be an enduring legacy of the war.

Madisonian Fran Wiedenhoeft, 61, who served as an Army nurse anesthetist in Afghanistan in 2003, said many veterans she’s known have given up trying to get mental health treatment through the Veterans Affairs system after encountering months-long waits. Veteran suicide rates have only increased, she noted.

“This is the cost of war,” Wiedenhoeft said. “It wasn’t just the billions of dollars that you send to fight the war; it’s the actual taking care of everybody afterward.”

Unlike the Vietnam War, which relied on a draft, the war in Afghanistan depended on a volunteer force, Pevehouse said, which led to extended and repeat tours that strained the mental health of soldiers and their families. And while a majority of people in U.S. say they admire people in the military, fewer and fewer people actually have a family member in the military.

“I think people are much more thankful of troops’ service because they know it’s voluntary,” Pevehouse said. “The implication then becomes people keep it an arm’s- length distance.”

Righting wrongs

Two months removed from the pullout, the war is already fading from public discourse. Church said he thinks part of that is a desire from officials to “change the topic” because the withdrawal made the U.S. government look so bad.

But Church said he hopes citizens keep talking about it and press the government to learn from its mistakes.

One way for Americans to “right some of the wrongs” of the Afghanistan conflict, Church said, is to treat the Afghans who are here in the U.S. with respect and dignity.

Church said he has been working behind the scenes coordinating with charitable organizations and the military to help get donations to the thousands of Afghans staying at Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin. He’s also helped some Afghans connect with attorneys or file their immigration paperwork.

In interviews, on social media and in individual conversations, Church said he tries to change the perspectives of people who believe the refugees are “criminals” or “terrorists,” characterizations he said are just not true.

For Afghanistan veterans Henderson and Michelle Osborne, helping the Afghans at Fort McCoy — some of whom they fought alongside — feels like a responsibility. Henderson, of Illinois, and Osborne, of Indiana, have worked together to get clothes, toys, wagons and other supplies from their states up to Wisconsin. Last month, Henderson drove more than eight hours one way with a truck full of donations she and Osborne had collected for the Afghans.

“When (Henderson) reached out to me, I automatically was like, ‘Oh my god, what can I do to help,’” Osborne said. “I feel like we kind of owe it to them.”

Henderson faults the U.S. for the refugees’ plight.

“Part of Army values is … that you’ll never leave a fallen comrade,” Henderson said. “These Afghans, I view them as my comrades. … I’m not just going to leave them behind.”

‘Still Veterans Day’

From the frontline soldier to the medic to the cook, Veterans Day is about honoring everyone, Church said.

“It’s still Veterans Day, so I’ll be happy that I’m here and the majority of my brothers and sisters have made it home,” Osborne said.

This year, Church said he hopes people will forget about politics for a bit and take the time to just thank veterans for their service. The holiday, he said, is “a time we come together and celebrate who we are”: A group of people willing to sacrifice their lives and limbs for their fellow citizens.

“Even though all the things that have occurred with Afghanistan are lingering in the background, I don’t think that changes the mentality of the people and the Americans that put on the uniform,” Church said. “It makes us angry about what happened, certainly. But it doesn’t change who we are.”

