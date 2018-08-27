La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat said Monday that it was time for the city and its residents to consider a wheel tax as a solution to its gap in transportation funding.
His proposal for a $25 annual vehicle registration fee, which would be added onto the registration fee charged each year by the state of Wisconsin, would generate $1.2 million in additional funds for streets, offsetting stagnate state aid to help get the city back on a 30-year replacement schedule for its roads.
The city has allocated about $7 million in the past few years to street repairs, which allowed it to go from fixing 3 to 4 miles of roads to 8 miles in 2018. However, to do that, it has tapped into its reserve funds and allocated as much as possible of its capital improvement program budget.
With the city’s options limited by state-imposed levy limits and stagnate state aid, “The question then really comes down to for the council and for the community is: Do you want to keep the higher level of street repairs going or do you not want to do that?” Kabat said.
The reaction to the proposed fee, which would sunset after five years, was mixed at the meeting, which drew about a dozen people to City Hall.
“It’s an unfair tax,” said city resident James Pake. “Twenty-five bucks doesn’t sound like much, but for families that are low income and they have kids who are active, that 25 bucks, they’ve got to spread it out amongst their kids if they’re in school activities and want to see them participate.”
Pake added that it was hard for people on a fixed income to come up with that extra $25, especially those families with more than one vehicle.
“For people who are on a fixed income who have been frugal -- and I consider myself one -- I have three vehicles,” Pake said.
His three vehicles, which include a classic Volkswagen Beatle, a truck for yard work and a family car, don’t come close to the mileage an average driver puts on, he said.
Another resident, Steve Cleveland, raised questions of accountability, asking what would stop the city from instituting the wheel tax and then reallocating funds away from the streets.
Kabat stressed that the city’s plans were to maintain the same level of street funding to keep the roads on a 30-year replacement schedule.
“The wheel tax has to be spent on transportation, so that is required,” Kabat said. “As long as I’m mayor, and this is the best guarantee you can get, I will personally fight to make sure that if we are able to get a wheel tax, then the amount of money we get for streets stays at (about $6 million).”
While it’s ultimately the Common Council that sets the budget, he said, those council members have received the same feedback from their constituents who want the city to focus on streets.
Cleveland added that the city shouldn’t be making it more expensive for La Crosse residents to keep living here.
“Call it what you want, it’s still, in essence, raising what it costs for us to live in this city, which relates to our property tax and everything else,” Cleveland said.
While the Greater La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce hasn’t yet taken a position on the wheel tax, its executive director Vicki Markussen took the opportunity Monday to share some of the priorities of Chamber members, who have long advocated additional transportation funding on every level.
Markussen gave the city kudos for looking for solutions and called on everyone to put pressure on the state and federal government to make transportation a priority.
“There is a gap between the state funding. Essentially it’s not keeping pace with inflation, so it’s creating a challenge for municipalities,” Markussen said.
Dairyland Power government relations representative Nathan Franklin said the La Crosse-based energy cooperative will support the wheel tax, adding it will help solve a problem no one else is fixing.
“Leaders recognize that more needs to be done, but most are unwilling to make the hard choices that makes it so we can actually do it,” Franklin said. “We salute Mayor Kabat and city leaders for this reasonable proposal and generally thoughtful approach to the issue.”
He pointed out that Dairyland has 80 vehicles that it would need to pay the fee for and added that the $25 fee was in line with other Wisconsin communities. Eau Claire in July approved a $30 wheel tax.
Council member Doug Happel was leery of the wheel tax, but complimented the mayor for looking at every option. He asked Kabat to work with the city’s finance department to prepare estimates to determine the impact on property taxes if the city raised its self-imposed $7.5 million cap on new borrowing for capital projects and raised it to $9 million or higher to fund street repairs.
Happel suspected that the increase would have a minimal impact, adding, “If I’m wrong, I’m wrong,” but said it would be a good comparison to have.
“The best use of money is to make money. Businesses will do this all the time. Perhaps there can be some way to take more money out of that and start taking care of our streets without having to impose a wheel tax,” Happel said.
Kabat agreed to supply those numbers to the council.
The mayor also took the opportunity to answer some of the frequently asked questions, explaining that a number of vehicles are exempt by state law, including trucks registered at more than 8,000 pounds, farm or dual-purpose farm, as well as vehicles registered as antique or collector.
The city is also limited to imposing the fee -- which is administered by the state -- solely on vehicles registered in the city of La Crosse, meaning it can’t add the fee to the registration of people who live in other municipalities and work in La Crosse or that of students who live and attend college in the city during the school year but maintain permanent residence in their hometown.
