When cultures connect: Mission program sparks long-distance friendship

By definition, cultures differ. Wisconsinites dread ice storms. For people of Ghana, it’s snakes. Pizza topped the favorite food list for the Alameida family of La Crescent. For Prince Paul Konu of Ghana and his family — rice and okra.

But when cultures connect, good things happen.

John Alameida, now a retired nurse, travelled to Ghana on four medical mission trips after becoming friends with Konu through the mission program at La Crescent Evangelical Free Church (LEFC). And that relationship gave him a new perspective on spirituality.

“His life helped me to grow closer to God,” recalled Alameida of their 10-year friendship. “Just watching how God works through his life was an inspiration to me.”

Alameida went on to explain how Konu’s visits at church events influenced the youth group as well as his own family. Alameida’s son, also a nurse, signed on for medical mission trips to the Sudan as well as Ghana.

And for Konu and his people, the relationship with LEFC has been equally rewarding. “We see the love of God manifested in the church,” said Konu during his recent visit. “People in America care.”

Konu, who pastors a church in central Ghana, founded a mission school for poverty-stricken children without access to education. Three years ago he also opened a sewing school next door to help destitute women learn a trade. And with help from a team of associates, he planted 56 churches across Ghana.

And it’s precisely at these junctures where his American friends connected. Earlier this year, Konu’s well succumbed to the African drought and dried up. People walked a mile to haul water from a polluted river. LEFC responded, raising over $8,000 for a new drilled well and bathroom facilities. The church also funded kitchen and dormitory upgrades at the schools.

When asked what that meant to the people, Konu raises his hands and smiles, “They are filled with joy.”

LEFC also provided sewing machines used at the sewing school. Konu’s eyes well up when he talks about awarding each graduate their own sewing machine. “There are tears of joy,” he said, as women realize they are now capable of earning a living.

Konu’s first connection to the La Crosse community actually came in 2011 at a church convention in Ames, Iowa. Pastor Dan Cravillion of LEFC recalled that when the question surfaced about helping missions, Konu spoke up, “Just give us Bibles,” he said. Cravillion thought, I’ve got to meet this guy. “Since then he’s made the effort to come every year,” said Cravillion.

Now 10 years later both the ministries and bonds of friendship have grown stronger. Konu’s mission school is bursting with 120 students and the sewing school has begun its third class. And both have clean water.

As for Alameida, “I’ve learned to love God more because I’ve been privileged to work around him,” he said. And those are all good things.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0