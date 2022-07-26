 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Extra Effort winners | Where are they now?

Where are they now? Anna Mikat, former Extra Effort nominee, takes on chronic illness

Extra Effort new logo
Anna Mikat

Anna Mikat

After living with Type-1 diabetes for most of her life, Anna Mikat is not only sharing her experiences with chronic illness with others, but also researching causes and possible cures for the disease.

Mikat, who is originally from the La Crosse area and graduated with distinction in May from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, worked in a diabetes research lab throughout college studying the development of the disease. With degrees in both biology and philosophy, Mikat now works as a molecular biologist in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Mikat is also a 2018 honoree of the La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Scholarship program through Logan High School. This story is part of a series sharing the accomplishments and lives of recipients of Extra Effort and Above & Beyond scholarships.

“You never know how many people around you are going through something that that is just debilitating,” Mikat said. “There are people really going through it and you would never know this because of how strong they are and how kind they are. But I think it’s important to acknowledge how many people have invisible illnesses and how much it really can impact your life.”

Researching a disease she understands personally was a unique but exciting experience, the La Crosse Logan graduate said.

“Sometimes, as a chronically ill person, you can kind of feel hopeless, and it never feels like technology is progressing fast enough,” Mikat said. “But it was nice to actually see that there is progress being made, and that there are lots of people who really, really care about us.”

Although some days can be hard when living with a chronic illness, receiving an Extra Effort Scholarship stands out as an especially positive moment, Mikat said.

“I think it’s important to acknowledge when things suck and it was kind of nice to just get that reassurance that I’m allowed to feel bad about my illness sometimes,” Mikat said. “But I’m also able to feel good about what I can accomplish, so that’s definitely stayed with me for a long time.”

In its 26th year, the Extra Effort program distributed nearly $80,000 in scholarships from area colleges and donors through the La Crosse Community Foundation this year.

Mikat said attending college in Madison and interacting with people from beyond La Crosse helped broaden her perspectives around social justice issues. Even though she struggles with a chronic illness, Mikat said she realized she has important privileges in her life.

“Even if I struggle with these things, there are so many things about my life that are good,” Mikat said. “It’s important to be grateful for that and also fight for others so that they can have the same privileges that you do.”

The programs

The Tribune Extra Effort program has been awarding scholarships to high school seniors for 26 years. Its counterpart, the Daily News’ Above & Beyond program, has been awarding scholarships for 15 years.

The scholarships are fueled by donations from businesses, groups and individuals. Area colleges also present scholarships in both programs.

We’ve been reaching out of late asking “Where are they now?” in hopes of updating readers and donors on some of the scholarship recipients. Each Tuesday into the fall you’ll meet them in a Tribune and the Daily News series.

We invite past recipients in these programs to update us on their careers by sending notes to news@lacrossetribune.com or news@winonadailynews.com.

Donations to these programs to help support scholarships for deserving high school seniors who have overcome challenges can be made through the La Crosse Community Foundation and the Winona Community Foundation.

For Extra Effort: To give online visit at www.laxcommfoundation.com. Checks can be written to Extra Effort Fund and mailed to the Foundation at 401 Main St., Ste. 205, La Crosse, WI 54601.

Intern - Reporter

Abbey Machtig is a reporter intern at the La Crosse Tribune and a current student at the University of Minnesota Hubbard School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She can be reached at 920-645-7607 and found on Twitter at @AbbeyMachtig

