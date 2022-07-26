Where are they now? Anna Mikat, former Extra Effort nominee, takes on chronic illness

After living with Type-1 diabetes for most of her life, Anna Mikat is not only sharing her experiences with chronic illness with others, but also researching causes and possible cures for the disease.

Mikat, who is originally from the La Crosse area and graduated with distinction in May from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, worked in a diabetes research lab throughout college studying the development of the disease. With degrees in both biology and philosophy, Mikat now works as a molecular biologist in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Mikat is also a 2018 honoree of the La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Scholarship program through Logan High School. This story is part of a series sharing the accomplishments and lives of recipients of Extra Effort and Above & Beyond scholarships.

“You never know how many people around you are going through something that that is just debilitating,” Mikat said. “There are people really going through it and you would never know this because of how strong they are and how kind they are. But I think it’s important to acknowledge how many people have invisible illnesses and how much it really can impact your life.”

Researching a disease she understands personally was a unique but exciting experience, the La Crosse Logan graduate said.

“Sometimes, as a chronically ill person, you can kind of feel hopeless, and it never feels like technology is progressing fast enough,” Mikat said. “But it was nice to actually see that there is progress being made, and that there are lots of people who really, really care about us.”

Although some days can be hard when living with a chronic illness, receiving an Extra Effort Scholarship stands out as an especially positive moment, Mikat said.

“I think it’s important to acknowledge when things suck and it was kind of nice to just get that reassurance that I’m allowed to feel bad about my illness sometimes,” Mikat said. “But I’m also able to feel good about what I can accomplish, so that’s definitely stayed with me for a long time.”

In its 26th year, the Extra Effort program distributed nearly $80,000 in scholarships from area colleges and donors through the La Crosse Community Foundation this year.

Mikat said attending college in Madison and interacting with people from beyond La Crosse helped broaden her perspectives around social justice issues. Even though she struggles with a chronic illness, Mikat said she realized she has important privileges in her life.

“Even if I struggle with these things, there are so many things about my life that are good,” Mikat said. “It’s important to be grateful for that and also fight for others so that they can have the same privileges that you do.”