Where are they now? Britany Deaver, former Extra Effort honoree, helping others better themselves

Britany Deaver wants to use her own experiences to help other better their own lives.

When Deaver began experiencing symptoms of anxiety in middle school, she realized there was a lack of education for young people on the subject. After researching anxiety, and realizing it wasn’t commonly discussed in schools, she became determined to help others with similar experiences to herself.

With a degree in rehabilitation science from the University of Wisconsin-Stout, Deaver will be one step closer to achieving this goal. She is also currently working at an adult care center in Menomonie, but plans to attend graduate school beginning in 2023. With a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling, Deaver will have the knowledge to begin working with youth — and hopefully educate young people about anxiety and other common mental health issues.

“My dream job would be to eventually open my own youth program,” Deaver said.

Originally from the La Crosse area, Deaver is also a 2018 recipient of the La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort scholarship program through Viroqua High School. This story is part of a series sharing the accomplishments and lives of recipients of Extra Effort and Above & Beyond scholarships.

“It was a good feeling,” Deaver said as she reflected on being awarded the scholarship. “It felt like all the work I’d be doing in high school was paying off.”

Attending college, and having the support of the Extra Effort program, has helped expand her mind and ways of thinking, Deaver said.

Looking back, Deaver said she was surprised to learn she had been nominated for an Extra Effort scholarship after a special education teacher at her high school submitted her name for consideration. Although several years have passed, Deaver said this experience will always stick with her.

“This whole like experience has really opened my eyes to the world,” Deaver said. “I’ve realized you kind of have to get out of your comfort zone in order to grow.”