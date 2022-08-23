Where are they now? Emily Stanton, former Extra Effort winner, leads nurses at Tomah VA

Emily Stanton took a leap of faith in March 2019 by enrolling at Western Governors University for a master’s degree in nursing leadership and management.

Even with an established role as a nursing supervisor at Mayo Clinic and three young children at home, Stanton was willing to take the risk to further her education and career.

“It was a lot of time and energy having a full-time job and having a large family to be able to provide care for them and continue on, but I was able to just push through,” Stanton said.

The hard work paid dividends for Stanton, a 2003 graduate of Melrose-Mindoro High School and a former Extra Effort scholarship winner. She completed her online master’s degree in 11 months and now works as an ambulatory care nurse manager at the Tomah VA Medical Center.

Caring for others has always been at the center of Stanton’s life. She decided on nursing as her future calling in grade school and spent the early years of her career working as a first responder and a labor and delivery nurse.

“I can’t imagine doing anything different,” Stanton said. “Being able to make a difference is ultimately why I became a nurse, and just trying to help others, whether that be in talking with veterans, patients or community members.”

When an opportunity at the VA surfaced, Stanton was immediately intrigued, especially since her father-in-law, a veteran, received “wonderful” care through the VA after a cancer diagnosis.

“I feel like the VA is a hidden treasure. It wasn’t anything I was searching for, but when it came about, I asked if I could spend a day there doing a job shadow, and it was amazing being able to meet with leadership and tour the facility,” Stanton said.

“Everyone was super welcoming, and I was like, ‘This is where I want to work.’”

After 18 months working in the VA’s outpatient addiction treatment program, Stanton was promoted to her current role in December 2020. She leads a team of 40 staff members, doing everything from scheduling and timekeeping to facilitating process improvements and projects.

Stanton, then Hanson, received an Extra Effort scholarship in 2003 for overcoming personal health challenges after being diagnosed with Crohn’s disease during her junior year at Melrose-Mindoro.

Because of the scholarship, Stanton said she did not have to work full-time during the first year of her nursing program at Viterbo University, allowing her to focus on her studies.

“Being able to reduce stress and keep my sleep cycle in check, that was really helpful in being able to maintain my health when I was going to school,” Stanton said.

In 2007, Stanton graduated summa cum laude from Viterbo with a bachelor’s degree in nursing and married her husband, Clifftin, who also attended Melrose-Mindoro. The couple has two daughters, ages 13 and 11, and a 7-year-old son, and the family lives in Melrose.

During the pursuit of her master’s degree, Stanton relied on her family for assistance in achieving her goals.

“My husband was really helpful and took on a lot of additional duties, running errands here and there, which allowed me time to study,” Stanton said. “I had the drive and motivation to do it, but looking back I don’t know how I did it.”