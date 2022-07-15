Where are they now? Extra Effort recipient Colyn Berg

Colyn Berg is a self-described introvert.

He’s also an on-call EMT. A teacher’s aide. A scholar. An aspiring social worker and substance abuse counselor.

After battling persistent panic attacks and anxiety throughout middle and high school, Berg has blossomed into a high-achiever in all aspects of life. Today, he's pursuing his passions in the human services field while serving his hometown of Blair.

Berg received a La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Scholarship in 2020 during his senior year at Blair-Taylor High School for overcoming his struggles and sparking conversations about mental health at school. Since then, he’s been busy working multiple jobs and whizzing through college degrees and certificates.

In addition to the financial support from the scholarship, Berg said the Extra Effort award both reduced the stigma around mental health in his community and affirmed his own growth.

“I think the part that made the biggest impact was that more people learned about my story. Being in a rural area, I don’t think many people understand the effects of mental health,” Berg said.

“It opened more communication, and even for me, it created more self-awareness that ‘oh my gosh, I’m actually growing.'”

Berg graduated from Northcentral Technical College last May with a human services associate degree, a substance abuse counselor education technical diploma and a certificate in social and behavioral science. He now is enrolled in online courses at Marian University, where he is scheduled to graduate early with a bachelor’s degree in social work and psychology.

This summer, Berg is working alongside some of his mentors from Blair-Taylor and NTC. As an on-call EMT with the Tri-County Ambulance service, Berg is paired with his former health aide at Blair-Taylor, Kristy Benedict, who has witnessed Colyn’s entire journey.

“I’ve seen him where he wouldn’t go out and do anything or he just sat in my office all day because he was afraid and didn’t want to be part of anybody else,” Benedict said. “Now, he stands out.”

When he’s not in the ambulance, Berg works as a teacher’s assistant for Dr. Tammy Gorski and the human services department at NTC. Once a student in Gorski’s class, Berg now counsels current students in their first year of college. In his free time, he also supports Kristie Gill, his former teacher at Blair-Taylor, with summer projects.

“He’s such a driven young man, and I’m honored to have been a part of his education and now be his friend,” Gill said. “I don’t know what I would do without him.”

Following his graduation from Marian next spring, Berg plans to pursue a master’s or doctorate degree in social work or psychology. He hopes to attain a substance abuse counseling license so he can assist those affected by addiction in and around Blair.

“Addiction is a scary disease. The worst part is that it doesn’t just affect the person with the addiction but rather the whole family. That’s what I kind of wanted to get into. There’s a lot of work that needs to be done,” Berg said.

Even with an introverted personality, Gorski said Berg has a knack for relating with people in one-on-one settings.

“He’s willing and able to connect with people,” Gorski said. “He has just exploded in self-growth over the last couple years.”

Besides being a counselor, Berg's ultimate career goal is to become a college professor and follow in Gorski's footsteps.