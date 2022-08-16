Where are they now? Extra Effort winner Amy Lloyd now a surgeon

Over two decades ago, Amy Lloyd was balancing her studies with caring for her ailing mother and mourning the loss of her grandparents. Today, she juggles family and leisure time with her strenuous work as a general surgeon.

Lloyd, a 1999 graduate of Onalaska High School, received a La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award, the scholarship helping her fulfill her goal of attending medical school.

She earned additional scholarships and opted to enroll at UW-La Crosse and live at home instead of a dorm, which helped her save money for the next year’s tuition, and, more importantly, allowed her to help care for her mother, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor. A caregiver by nature, being by her mother’s side was a priority.

With her first year of college covered financially, LLoyd was able to worry less about working enough hours during her freshman year. The extra time allowed her to play volleyball, a sport she still partakes two decades later, and volunteer at hospitals and with Special Olympics.

“Those things are key to knowing you really want to do medicine and you really want to help people,” Lloyd says of her volunteer work. “Because otherwise you really don’t know what you’re getting into.”

LLoyd funded her subsequent college years by taking on jobs and went on to attend medical school at the Saba University School of Medicine. Upon graduation, Lloyd worked outside the La Crosse area for many years, and though she wasn’t sure she would return to her hometown, the decision to move back a decade ago proved rewarding.

“It was great to come back to this community,” says LLoyd, a surgeon at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

Lloyd is grateful to be part of the Extra Effort program, which has benefited teens for 26 years, awarding nearly $80,000 in scholarships last year.

“I’m proud of the opportunity we have in our community to be able to give kids that added benefit of scholarships to do things they really want to do, or (go) wherever their dreams take them after high school,” says LLoyd. “It’s a really good boost for kids that are either struggling or have gone through struggles.”

When Lloyd isn’t busy improving the health — or even saving the lives — of her patients, she unwinds with volleyball, home improvement projects, gardening, and time with her husband, friends and two dogs.

Donations to the Extra Effort and the Above & Beyond programs to help support scholarships for deserving high school seniors who have overcome challenges can be made through the La Crosse Community Foundation and the Winona Community Foundation.

For Extra Effort: To give online visit at www.laxcommfoundation.com. Checks can be written to Extra Effort Fund and mailed to the Foundation at 401 Main St., Ste. 205, La Crosse, WI 54601.

For Above & Beyond: To give online, visit www.winonacf.org/donate. Checks can be written to the the Winona Community Foundation and reference Above & Beyond; this can be in the memo line or in the payable to line. Mail to Winona Community Foundation, 111 Riverfront Suite 2E, Winona, MN 55987