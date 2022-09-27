Where are they now? Extra Effort winner pursues career in Chicago

Since graduating from Aquinas High School, I went on to attend the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. I spent my first two years pursuing a psychology degree, before pivoting to a business degree. I graduated from the Lubar School of business with a B.B.A degree in finance.

I’ve continued to explore my passion in fitness and even explored MMA through a gym in Milwaukee, a sport that continued to serve as an emotional outlet much like wrestling was for me in high school.

I am now living in Chicago. I am currently working in private wealth management for Robert W. Baird & Co. as a client specialist with The Wholey-Poitras Group. In this position I have passed the SIE, Series 7 and Series 66 licensing exams, making me a registered investment advisor representative.

Through Baird Gives Back, a week the firm sets out to give to the community, I’ve been able to volunteer at a dual-language school in clean up and helping them set up their technology. A lot of those kids remind me of myself, and it’s a constant reminder of my early beginnings.

Getting into the job market was difficult, and that’s where the Extra Effort award helped me stand out. Seeing the award in my resume helped me stand out as someone who has resiliency and perseverance. It also displayed my leadership. It worked as a good way to guide the way I tell my story being able to prove my qualities.

My story has grown. Both of my sisters have since graduated and moved to Montana, a beautiful place I now consider like a second home. Jennifer is now an ultra-marathon pro-runner for the North Face, and Kimberly is a guide for Glacier National Park.

The Extra Effort award also serves as a constant reminder to myself on my ability to get through tough times. It has helped me look at difficulties as learning opportunities. It has given me the confidence of knowing who I really am inside out, the same Colombian kid who is always striving for a better life and growth.

So far in life I’ve learn that you can’t do it yourself. I’ve had some great people mentor and support me as I navigate life, reminding me of what make me, me. My hopes are to be able to give back in the same way. Life is good and the extra effort in life has paid dividends.

About the programs

Extra Effort and Above & Beyond now partner with the community foundations — the La Crosse Community Foundation and the Winona Community Foundation. Your non-taxable donations will help boost the scholarships the students receive.

If you can help now or in the coming months, here is the information you need:

Extra Effort: To give online visit at www.laxcommfoundation.com. Checks can be written to Extra Effort Fund and mailed to the Foundation at 401 Main St., Ste. 205, La Crosse, WI 54601.

Above & Beyond: To give online, visit www.winonacf.org/donate. Checks can be written to the the Winona Community Foundation and reference Above & Beyond; this can be in the memo line or in the payable to line. Mail to Winona Community Foundation, 111 Riverfront Suite 2E, Winona, MN 55987.