Where are they now? Marissa Mautner, 2018 Extra Effort recipient, pursuing school counseling

In 2018, shortly after receiving a La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort scholarship, Marissa Mautner, then Fletcher, declared several goals for herself.

Complete her general education credits at Western Technical College. Graduate from a four-year school with a psychology degree. Earn a master's degree. Become a school counselor.

Four years later, Mautner has achieved the first two objectives and is well on her way to fulfilling the latter two.

The Sparta High School alumna is in the final year of her master's program at UW-Milwaukee, and she began her first internship as a school counselor at South Milwaukee High School this summer.

“I didn’t think this would be possible, so now that it’s actually coming true, it feels amazing,” Mautner said. “I’ve been dreaming about being a school counselor since I was in eighth grade. For it to be actually happening is pretty exciting.”

Mautner was honored with an Extra Effort award during her senior year at Sparta for her determination in battling conversion disorder, an illness brought on by psychological distress. Her mother's unexpected passing in 2013, along with several other life changes, led to Mautner experiencing non-epileptic seizures in high school.

Now, it's been "years" since Mautner had her last episode, thanks to the help of guided meditation and the support of her friends and her husband, Tyler.

The school counseling internship is a unique opportunity for Mautner, who is more of a full-time employee than an intern.

“The school counselor that I’m taking place of is actually going on maternity leave, so instead of being shadowed for a little bit and jumping in, I am just jumping in right away," Mautner said. "I’m going to have my own caseload of students, my own office, and it’s like the real deal.”

After graduating magna cum laude from UW-Green Bay three semesters ahead of schedule with a bachelor's degree in psychology, Mautner now lives in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis, where she works as a clinical support specialist at an inpatient psychiatric hospital when she's not studying or at her internship.

Mautner said the impact of the Extra Effort scholarship extended beyond the financial relief it gave her during her first year of college.

“I feel like it gave me the motivation to keep going forward. It really showed that to me I have come this far. Other people could see it, but it was hard for me to see it,” Mautner said.

Mautner was inspired to pursue school counseling because of her own high school counselor, Chrissy DeLong, who helped her during her struggles in high school.

“I always knew I wanted to be in the school setting, but I didn’t necessarily want to be a teacher. I saw everything my school counselor did for me and what she did for other students, and I wanted to do the same,” Mautner said.

While Mautner's mother, Julie, missed Marissa's wedding last August and did not get the chance to meet her husband, Marissa said her mom continues to be a major influence in her life nine years after her passing.

“Every single day I think about her in one way or another. I talk about her to my coworkers about how she was this amazing person,” Mautner said. “There’s daily things that remind me of her, and she definitely keeps me going forward thinking about how proud she would have been of me.”

Besides becoming a full-time school counselor, Mautner said she wants to spend time traveling with her husband and also plans to start her own family in the next few years.

