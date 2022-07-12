Where are they now? Matt Boshcka, former Extra Effort honoree, builds business empire

Since graduating high school more than 20 years ago, Matt Boshcka has created an empire of businesses, stores and restaurants that have spread out around La Crosse.

The owner of Dublin Square Irish Pub and Eatery, David Reay’s Modern Diner and Tavern in Onalaska and a franchise of cannabis and CBD stores throughout the country, Boshcka has always been interested in entrepreneurship.

As a child, Boshcka said he would make candy in his home economics class and sell it at lunch, even selling vacuum cleaners at some point. Before opening his restaurants and stores, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse graduate worked as a mortgage broker, financial advisor and in pharmaceutical sales.

Boshcka is also a 1999 La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Scholarship nominee through Central High School. This story is part of a series sharing the accomplishments and lives of recipients of Extra Effort and Above & Beyond scholarships.

“I always want to be trying something new, and I do sometimes get bored easily,” Boshcka said. “All the businesses I’m involved with, I love doing those. Every time we sold a company, it seems like there was a good deal for everyone involved, so I just like trying to prove to myself that I still got it.”

Boshcka opened two Burger Fusion restaurants in La Crosse and purchased the Valley High Golf Course in Houston, Minn., although he has since moved on to other ventures. Boshcka is also a La Crosse Rotarian and board member of the Coulee Region Business Center.

He said the Extra Effort program helped affirm his goals and path for the future as a high school student.

“It’s very reassuring to know the things that you’re doing are noticed,” Boshcka said. “But I don’t think it should be the number one driving factor; you should be passionate about what you’re getting into. But it was a reassurance and just a positive reinforcement.”

Through its 26-year history, the Extra Effort program has continued this mission of support young people as they enter another stage of life. This year, nearly $80,000 was distributed in scholarships from area colleges and from donors through the La Crosse Community Foundation.

Even with businesses expanding around the country, Boshcka said it is important for him to maintain a strong foundation within La Crosse.

“I’ve lived in Spain, I’ve lived in Phoenix. I’ve lived in Minneapolis, I’ve lived in Pittsburgh,” Boshcka said. “The La Crosse, Wisconsin, area is the best place I’ve ever lived. It’s where home is, it’s where family is, you’ve got everything going on.”