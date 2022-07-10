'Where are they Now?' weekly series begins

The Tribune Extra Effort program has been awarding scholarships to high school seniors for 26 years. Its counterpart, the Daily News’ Above & Beyond program, has been awarding scholarships for 15 years.

The scholarships are fueled by donations from businesses, groups and individuals. Area colleges also present scholarships in both programs.

We’ve been reaching out of late asking “Where are they now?” in hopes of updating readers and donors on some of the scholarship recipients. Starting Tuesday and every Tuesday into the fall you’ll meet them in a Tribune and the Daily News series.

We invite past recipients in these programs to update us on their careers by sending notes to news@lacrossetribune.com or news@winonadailynews.com.

Donations to these programs to help support scholarships for deserving high school seniors who have overcome challenges can be made through the La Crosse Community Foundation and the Winona Community Foundation.

For Extra Effort: To give online visit at www.laxcommfoundation.com. Checks can be written to Extra Effort Fund and mailed to the Foundation at 401 Main St., Ste. 205, La Crosse, WI 54601.

For Above & Beyond: To give online, visit www.winonacf.org/donate. Checks can be written to the the Winona Community Foundation and reference Above & Beyond; this can be in the memo line or in the payable to line. Mail to Winona Community Foundation, 111 Riverfront Suite 2E, Winona, MN 55987.

WNB Financial has stepped up to support the Above & Beyond program with a challenge contribution of $10,000; learn more about WNB’s gift at www.winonacf.org/wnb-10000-gift-help-students/.