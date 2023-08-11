When Tom was sitting on the curb outside the Cameron Street parking ramp, a La Crosse police officer gave him three options: leave, get a ticket or be taken to jail.

“I looked at him and said, ‘Where are we supposed to go?’” said Tom, who has been homeless in the La Crosse community for a couple years. “He said, ‘I don’t know.’”

Since the passage of a La Crosse city ordinance explicitly prohibiting camping in parks and parking ramps — and a lack of sufficient shelter space — people living without permanent housing are left with nowhere to go.

The Tribune has chosen not to use Tom's last name out of concern for his safety.

As of the end of July, 228 individuals and 61 families are living outside in the Coulee Region, which includes La Crosse, Monroe, Crawford and Vernon counties.

Homeless service providers have expressed concern the additional restrictions and lack of direction as to where to go is leading to more instances of depression, anxiety and suicide among the unsheltered population.

“(People experiencing homelessness) are not welcome anywhere to begin with,” said Julie McDermid, director of Karuna Housing. “What people don't realize is when we push them out of the park and then we start chasing them around town and pushing them out of every place, people are more hopeless and despairing than they've ever been.”

“Then we see an increase in drug use and now we're seeing more people actively harming themselves,” McDermid continued. “This is the worst I've ever seen it, where people are just so hopeless about getting any kind of help. We're seeing people talk about suicide.”

Over the Aug. 4 weekend, two individuals without permanent housing died while living outside, according to the La Crosse County Medical Examiner’s office.

So far this year, 15 people without housing have passed away based on the examiner’s data. The highest cause of death among the 15 individuals was accidental due to overdose.

“Overall mental health is a big kind of factor in their background in history,” said Beth Lubinski, chief medical examiner. “In most cases, there's some form of mental health documented, not to say that caused the death to occur, but it could be that they have mental health or chronic pain or something that caused them to start using substances that aren't prescribed.”

Lack of shelter

When the city camping ordinance went into effect mid-July, police officers were tasked with communicating the new rules and enforcement to the unsheltered community.

Brian Sampson, homeless service coordinator for the city, thought the police did a good job informing people about the changes but acknowledged there was still no answer about where to direct people to go.

“One of the overall struggles in our community right now is safe, appropriate spaces for people to be,” Sampson said. “We're still trying to get a handle on where everyone's going to be.”

Sampson said the city is working to figure out where people retreated and where they can safely stay.

“In a perfect world, everybody would have housing options and supportive services that they need,” he said.

The Salvation Army maintains about 60 shelter beds — but only for single adults. New Horizons, a domestic violence shelter, was closed June and July. The site has since reopened. Ruth’s House, a women’s shelter operated by the YWCA, will cease operations Aug. 15.

“There’s no shelter at all for families,” McDermid said.

That leaves nearly 170 individuals and 60 families currently experiencing homelessness without emergency shelter.

No place to go

McDermid said when the new camping ban ordinance first passed, she was advised by city staff to tell individuals to camp at River Point North or city hall because those locations weren’t explicitly banned.

However, direction quickly changed after the Board of Public Works voted July 31 to add additional areas to the prohibited camping list including city hall (400 La Crosse St.) and 621 Third St., an empty structure just south of the River Point District development.

Now people don’t know where they can sit down without being asked to leave.

“It's not like (police) coming along once a day, they're out there patrolling the ramps two or three times a day and every park and telling people to move along,” McDermid said.

Tom said people are doing “whatever it takes” to find a place to rest their head at night.

McDermid said people are retreating out to the bluff or marsh area to escape the day-to-day police contact. But living in more remote areas comes with other concerns, such as getting help in a medical emergency.

“Some people are moving as far out into the marshes where they are hopeful that the police won't bother to come out there and get to them, but the further out they go the further out they are from getting any help,” she said. “The further out we push them, the more we're going to see where people are getting sick or hurt or dying.”