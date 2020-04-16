White House reporter to speak at UW-La Crosse event

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenneth Walsh, White House correspondent and columnist for the U.S. News & World Report, will lead a virtual lecture and discuss "Presidential Leadership in Times of Crisis" from noon to 1:15 p.m. April 23. Registration to receive the Zoom link must be made in advance at uwlax.edu/go/webinar-uwl-kwalsh.

The event, hosted by the UW-La Crosse Political Science and Public Administration departments and the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership, will follow the lecture with a question-and-answer session led by UW-La Crosse Political Science Assistant Professor Anthony Chergosky. The full recorded program will then be made available online at uwlax.edu/polisci.

The presentation at UW-La Crosse is fully funded by the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.