White House reporter to speak at UW-La Crosse event
Kenneth Walsh, White House correspondent and columnist for the U.S. News & World Report, will lead a virtual lecture and discuss "Presidential Leadership in Times of Crisis" from noon to 1:15 p.m. April 23. Registration to receive the Zoom link must be made in advance at uwlax.edu/go/webinar-uwl-kwalsh.

The event, hosted by the UW-La Crosse Political Science and Public Administration departments and the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership, will follow the lecture with a question-and-answer session led by UW-La Crosse Political Science Assistant Professor Anthony Chergosky. The full recorded program will then be made available online at uwlax.edu/polisci.

The presentation at UW-La Crosse is fully funded by the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership.

