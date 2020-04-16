White House reporter to speak at UW-La Crosse event

Kenneth Walsh, White House correspondent and columnist for the U.S. News & World Report, will lead a virtual lecture and discuss "Presidential Leadership in Times of Crisis" from noon to 1:15 p.m. April 23. Registration to receive the Zoom link must be made in advance at uwlax.edu/go/webinar-uwl-kwalsh.
The event, hosted by the UW-La Crosse Political Science and Public Administration departments and the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership, will follow the lecture with a question-and-answer session led by UW-La Crosse Political Science Assistant Professor Anthony Chergosky. The full recorded program will then be made available online at uwlax.edu/polisci.
The presentation at UW-La Crosse is fully funded by the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.