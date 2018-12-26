Try 1 month for 99¢
Whitehall man killed in Jackson County crash

Tyler J. Pientok, 23, of Whitehall was killed in a Jackson County crash.

TOWN OF NORTHFIELD — A Whitehall man was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Jackson County.

A pickup driven by Donald F. Ames, 23, of Independence was northbound on Hwy. G in the town of Northfield when it failed to negotiate a corner, left the roadway and struck a power pole and rolled several times, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities were notified of the crash about 2:45 a.m.

Ames and his passenger, Tyler J. Pientok, 23, of Whitehall were both ejected from the vehicle. Pientok was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities did not release Ames' condition.

Alcohol and speed are thought to be factors in the crash, according to police. The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.