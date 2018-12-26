Whitehall man killed in Jackson County crash

TOWN OF NORTHFIELD — A Whitehall man was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Jackson County.
A pickup driven by Donald F. Ames, 23, of Independence was northbound on Hwy. G in the town of Northfield when it failed to negotiate a corner, left the roadway and struck a power pole and rolled several times, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities were notified of the crash about 2:45 a.m.
Ames and his passenger, Tyler J. Pientok, 23, of Whitehall were both ejected from the vehicle. Pientok was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities did not release Ames' condition.
Alcohol and speed are thought to be factors in the crash, according to police. The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting with the ongoing investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.