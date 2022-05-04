Whitehall student named Western Technical College student ambassador

Halaynna Macharia, of Whitehall, has been selected as the 2022-23 Western Technical Student Ambassador, an official spokesperson for Western and the Wisconsin Technical College System (WTCS).

As Student Ambassador, Macharia will have opportunities to speak to potential students, community leaders, community groups, and others, and will spotlight the important role of technical and occupational education to the economy and society. In addition, she will represent Western at the state level by working with other student ambassadors throughout the WTCS.

Macharia is a Respiratory Therapy student in her first year of the program. She chose Western because of the program selection and the strong support students receive from instructors and staff. She believes Western puts student success first.

“Instructors and staff want to see you succeed at Western,” said Macharia. “We have so many resources at Western, including counseling, the Learning Commons, and tutoring, and everyone is willing to do their part to help you be successful.”

While attending college, Macharia has played an active role in student affairs. She has been a member of Student Government, serving as Campus Events Coordinator, since last year. In addition, she serves as a work-study in Western’s Student Life office and as a peer tutor to other students in the Respiratory Therapy program.

“Halaynna approaches learning with humility and enthusiasm. She is always seeking the highest level of understanding and freely shared her efforts with her peers to ensure their success right alongside her,” said Emily Erickson, Respiratory therapy instructor at Western who nominated Macharia for this honor. “Unique in her kindness and dedication, she is a true representative for Western.”

Macharia plans to use this opportunity to further develop her leadership and speaking skills, while expressing the importance of career and technical education with key stakeholders. She hopes to use this position as a chance to highlight the affordability and accessibility of technical college education throughout the state. Macharia was recently honored with all 16 student ambassadors of the WTCS at a ceremony in Wisconsin Dells.

Macharia hopes to enter the work force in the medical field following graduation, including working as a traveling respiratory therapist. She hopes to eventually earn a four-year degree after working in the field for some time.

To learn more information on Western’s programs or services, call 608.785.9200 or visit www.westerntc.edu.

