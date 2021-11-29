Whitehall woman dead after Trempealeau County crash

A 50-year-old Whitehall woman is dead after a Nov. 26 traffic crash in Trempealeau County.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, Teresa Reinart was northbound on Hwy. 53 in the town of Preston when her pickup truck crossed the centerline and collided with a pickup truck operated by 57-year-old Cesar Mendoza of Blair.

Reinart was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office reported that she wasn't wearing a seat belt.

Mendoza was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported to a local hospital by Tri-County Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 53 was closed for 2½ hours after the crash, which remains under investigation.

