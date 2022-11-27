Who should be Tribune's 21st Person of the Year? Send in a nomination

The Tribune needs your help in selecting its 21th Person of the Year.

Readers are encouraged to nominate someone they think had a significant and positive effect on the community in 2022. The winner will be profiled in the Tribune at the end of the year.

Send nominating letters of 250 words or more to Tribune Person of the Year, 1407 St. Andrew St., La Crosse, WI 54603, or email letters@lacrossetribune.com. The deadline has been extended until noon Friday, Dec. 9. Please offer details for our committee of judges on why the person deserves recognition in 2022.