Who will get the COVID-19 vaccine first? Gundersen doctor among group examining ethical, epidemiological factors

"It's more complicated than just looking at demographics," Naik says.

When it comes to therapeutics and a vaccine, Naik emphasizes, "equity doesn't mean an equal proportion" when it comes to individual cities or counties. It's not as simple, Naik says, as allocating one dose per a set number of people in each area. A location with very few coronavirus cases may wait longer than one with a surge in positives.

There are also hypotheticals to contemplate, such as whether a vaccine proves more effective on a particular age group. Even those ultimately designated as top candidates may have a wait ahead of them.

"When a resource is scarce ... not everyone is able to receive it right away," Naik says. "If there are only a few thousand doses and 100,000 people in the high priority group, that's an impossibility."

Decisions, Naik concedes, "won't be perfect -- we will do the best we can under the circumstances." Transparency every step of the way in vaccine allocation strategy deliberations will be critical in establishing trust with community, he notes, and that forthcoming will also be crucial in proving the legitimacy of the vaccine once approved.

"Just because you recommend a vaccine doesn't mean they will accept it," Naik says.