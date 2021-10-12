 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

'Why I Vote' -- a weekly series begins on Good Morning (copy)

  • 0

“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote; send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series

“Why I Vote”

I vote because I care about others and the direction of our neighborhoods and communities – whether rural, urban, or in-between. Every individual has a right to be heard and protected by our constitution. And our constitution is only as effective as the active and informed voters protecting it. I know my vote matters, no matter what the outcome. By voting I feel powerful and able to help the powerless. Voting is my essential responsibility to take care of family, the world we share, and our future.” — Jacob Sciammas, City of La Crosse, DRIFT Bike Share Chair

— Elleen Thao, Cia Siab, Inc. Community Empowerment coordinator

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki blasts Texas order blocking vaccine mandates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News