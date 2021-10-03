'Why I Vote' -- a weekly series begins on Good Morning

"Why I Vote" is a new Good Morning page feature, running each Tuesday. It's a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote; send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series

"I vote because it’s my duty to protect our democracy. I vote because it’s my responsibility to ensure our freedoms are acknowledged and respected. As citizens of the United States, I believe voting is our privilege to ensure actions are taken to protect our communities. We have the ability to leverage not only ours but marginalized folks at the polls. Although voting may seem exhausting and time-consuming, we have the power to create change through this tiny yet monumental action." -- Elleen Thao, Cia Siab, Inc. Community Empowerment coordinator