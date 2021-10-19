'Why I Vote' -- a weekly series on Good Morning

“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote; send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series.

“Why I Vote”“I vote because I want to participate in electing informed public servants who listen to their constituents and believe that we are all in this together.

I do not take for granted the sacrifices that have been made by previous generations to form a government of, for and by the people.

The experience of joining peacefully with my friends and neighbors on Election Day is a celebration of our freedom. Count me in!”

— Jane Powell, Retired Nurse, La Crosse

— Elleen Thao, Cia Siab, Inc. Community Empowerment coordinator

