'Why I Vote' -- a weekly series on Good Morning

“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote; send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series.
“Why I Vote”“I vote because I want to participate in electing informed public servants who listen to their constituents and believe that we are all in this together.
I do not take for granted the sacrifices that have been made by previous generations to form a government of, for and by the people.
The experience of joining peacefully with my friends and neighbors on Election Day is a celebration of our freedom. Count me in!”
— Jane Powell, Retired Nurse, La Crosse
