'Why I Vote' -- a weekly series on Good Morning

“Why I Vote” “I vote because I care about our community. Voting to me is the most fundamental right that all before us fought for. I feel a responsibility to participate in and fight for all the institutions that keep our country moving forward.” Margaret Hanson, City of La Crosse, Ward 21, Marketing Consultant