'Why I Vote' -- a weekly series on Good Morning

“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series.

“Why I Vote” “I vote because I care about our community. Voting to me is the most fundamental right that all before us fought for. I feel a responsibility to participate in and fight for all the institutions that keep our country moving forward.” Margaret Hanson, City of La Crosse, Ward 21, Marketing Consultant

— Elleen Thao, Cia Siab, Inc. Community Empowerment coordinator

