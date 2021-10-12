'Why I Vote' -- a weekly series on Good Morning

“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote; send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series

“I vote because I care about others and the direction of our neighborhoods and communities – whether rural, urban, or in-between. Every individual has a right to be heard and protected by our constitution. And our constitution is only as effective as the active and informed voters protecting it. I know my vote matters, no matter what the outcome. By voting I feel powerful and able to help the powerless. Voting is my essential responsibility to take care of family, the world we share, and our future.” — Jacob Sciammas, City of La Crosse, DRIFT Bike Share Chair