'Why I Vote' -- a weekly series on Good Morning

“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series.

‘Why I Vote’“At the town hall in the little agricultural village where I grew up…on the far end of the vacuous room were four or five voting booths, permanently ensconced against the wall. The cotton curtain which came halfway down the booth gave protection to the secret ballot cast. Easy to pull shut.

“I remember, as a little girl, going with my parents to cast their vote; I got to stand in the booth with our Mom. Special. Adult. Serious. WWII was just behind us and there were too many young men of my parent’s age who did not come back from Europe or Africa or the Pacific, who fought to defeat three dictators and preserve the democratic process. To not vote was almost a sin. To not make the process accessible to all was almost a sin. Those booths were permanent, a reminder throughout the year to show up to vote at the next election.

“Democracy is fragile. At no other time in my decades of living have I thought each vote to be so important. To encourage all to vote, to insure that our fellow citizens have easy access to this right is paramount.

“I vote to salute our flag, I vote for those who have fallen and insured my right to vote, I vote for the future of all of our children and grandchildren. I vote to preserve democracy.

“I vote because I have to.”

— Bonnie Sacia – La Crosse

