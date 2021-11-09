 Skip to main content
'Why I Vote' -- Bob Huff

“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series.

‘Why I Vote’: “I vote because I don’t want my rights taken away. As citizens we all have the right and duty to vote to ensure the values of democracy are honored. Just as I had the responsibility, the duty and the privilege to support and defend the Constitution of the United States in my service in the United States Air Force, I have the duty and obligation to vote for a government that lives by the rule of law as written in our Constitution and our Bill of Rights. If you don’t use it you may lose it.”

— Bob Huff, La Crescent, volunteer and former Y director

