Why I Vote: Abi Reiter & Matthew Gast

“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series.

“I vote because I want my government to represent me, which they can’t do unless I give my input.”

— Abi Reiter, student at UW-La Crosse, La Crosse

“I vote because I want my voice heard. Students have the right to have their values reflected in all levels of government too.”

— Matthew Gast, student at UW-La Crosse, La Crosse