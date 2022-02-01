Why I Vote: Anita Evans

“Living in a representative democracy, a republic, requires civic responsibility and engagement. When we as qualified citizens vote, each one of us casting a ballot, we take an important action to sustain our government, local, state, and federal. We participate in forming our government with our votes, what candidates on the ballot we vote for, what funding or policy referenda we choose to vote up or down. Voting is our voice in government. We hope that we make sound choices that will improve lives broadly, protect core freedoms, and make a more perfect union by continually advancing our country’s founding vision. By voting, we serve our country. It requires modest effort and time for each one of us who is eligible to vote to first review and gain knowledge of what is on the ballot and then exercise that hard-fought right. The men and women in the armed forces now and in the past have made great sacrifices for our democracy. Many of us have relatives or ancestors who have served since the founding of our country. When I vote I often think about family who fought in WWII against authoritarian forces, especially two uncles, one in the Navy who was killed in the Pacific near New Guinea and another uncle in the Army who almost lost his life liberating Europe. We honor these supreme sacrifices of so many, too, when we vote.”